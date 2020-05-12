Women complain coronavirus has caused manifold increase in household work

Zubair Qureshi

Women Democratic Forum (WDF) in its meeting held Tuesday noted that the government did not seem interested in taking measures for the welfare of the masses particularly the working class and labourers in these days of coronavirus.

Speaking on the occasion, President of the WDF, Ismat Shahjahan said the government was not providing any relief to people rather it had announced package only for the elite of the country. “Providing a nominal amount in the name of relief is not enough, the relief government provided is not dignified. The locusts attack is going to cause further food insecurity in the country, the federal government is paying no heed to it in Sindh which can result in food shortages in the coming days”

WDF Secretary Alya Bakhshal was of the view that women across the country especially working class women were being disproportionately affected by the lockdown and the pandemic due to the increase in work burden in the households.

“The household work has increased manifold during the pandemic with substantial increase in patriarchal violence at homes. The government has failed to address the growing incidents of violence against women and it is lack of political will on part of the government than the lack of resources” she further added.