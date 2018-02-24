Women College Satellite Town win T-20 C’ship

Rawalpindi

Government College for Women Satellite Town, Rawalpindi Friday won the second Shahbaz Sharif T-20 Women’s Championship Cup 2018 held at Government Viqar-un-Nisa Post Graduate College for Women Rawalpindi.

The winners of the semi-final, Government Viqar-un-Nisa Post Graduate College for Women, Rawalpindi and

overnment Post Graduate College for Women, 6th Road, Rawalpindi played the final match. Chairman of Steering Committee Sports Board Punjab Muhammad Hanif Abbasi was chief guest on the occasion and Ex-Cricketer, Masood Ahmed was guest of honor.

The winner team was given the cash price of Rs100,000 while the runner up received Rs75,000 and second runner up Rs50,000.

Mohammed Hanif Abbasi and Principal, Prof Dr Saira Mufti distributed trophy, prizes and shields among the players and teams.

Hanif Abbasi addressing the participants said Punjab government is spending huge amount for provision of sports facilities and various projects including 72 flood light cricket grounds, being constructed in different districts of the province at a cost of Rs18 billion would be completed by end of April.He said first women Astro Turf Hockey ground at Viqar un Nisa Post Graduate College, first of its kind would be completed by March 31 at a cost of Rs45 million. Astro Turf would be imported from Holland.

Such facility is not available in any school or college of the country, he added. Hanif Abbasi said Punjab government is utilizing maximum available resource for uplift projects to facilitate the citizens besides constructing sports facilities in schools, colleges.—APP