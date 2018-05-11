Women business portal established

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

With a view to facilitate the business women to promote their products and businesses at national and international levels, ‘women business portal’ has been established.

The main features of this portal are: showcasing product range on digital market, improving networking, reaching out customers nationally and internationally, training on e-business/e-commerce, working from ease of home and minimizing promotional costs.

Kaynat Akhtar, Project Manager “Trade with Pace,” who is also young woman entrepreneur, has created this portal, which will provide a platform to business women to display their products and also have interaction with their customers.

She said the upcoming era is completely relying on technology; many companies have started their journey on the same path to go into the digital world.

According to her, women in Pakistan are mostly confronted with mobility issue due to which they are unable to utilize their full potential for running businesses. Women are doing business for more than two or three decades now but did not have any recognition at digital platform where they can give boost to their business, avail more opportunities and get a chance to increase their capacity of going global while working in conducive environment.