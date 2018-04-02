Women beggars on rise in twin cities

Women Beggars on the rise in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi due lethargic attitude of the authorities concerned.

According to survey most aged women using different tactics to seek alms from people at various markets, bus stops and signals. These beggars also can be seen in various hospitals roaming groups. The residents various sectors said that the beggars also can be seen asking for alms. They even knock the doors of people to collect alms.

Akhlaq Ahmad a resident of G-9 said that the concerned authorities should take notice of these people and arrange training for them to control this professional beggars.

He said mostly these women are professional beggars and they come in groups and than scattered for all seeking.

The Police official said that apart from curbing the ‘social evil’, he said that they were focusing on those backing professional beggars. He said that needy children and women are shifted to the various centers after verification so that they could be made responsible citizens.—APP

