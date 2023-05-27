Women assaulted in lift by MPA’s son, staff’

In a shocking incident, two women were brutally assaulted in a lift of a residential building in Karachi by Sindh Assembly MPA and his staff, said police, ARY News reported.The police said the incident was caught on CCTV fixed in the lift in Do Darya’s residential building in Karachi.

The incident took place on May 5, and footage has been released now.In the video, two women along with a child can be seen in the lift, when the son of MPA Aslam Abro entered the lift along with his staff and friends.A heated argument broke out, which later, turned violent when the women asked the MPA’s son and not to enter the lift with his friends due to the weight limit. After seeing the brawl in the lift, the security guards reached there and settled the matter between both groups.

Later on May 18, police registered a case of the incident and arrested a name named Adnan Rana, who is said to be a family member of the women. The case was registered on the complaint of MPA Aslam Abro’s cook, who can be seen torturing the females in the CCTV footage. The police further said they are investigating the matter.