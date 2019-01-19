Women among three burnt to death in Rawalpindi gas leakage fire

Rawalpindi

At least three people including two women and a teenager were burnt to death due to fire caused by gas leakage here on Saturday.

According to details, the incident took place inside a house located in Dhoke Chaudhrian, Chaklala Scheme III, where gas accumulated in the room due to leakage and led to blaze when a family member lit flame.

Three including Shabnam Kiani, Humera Nishat and 17-year-old Fahad Kiani were burnt to death due to fire.

Fire tenders and rescue personnel rushed the scene and extinguished the blaze.

The bodies were shifted to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for postmortem.—INP

