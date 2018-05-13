Women among Kashmiri youth beaten in Delhi

Srinagar

A disturbing video has gone viral on social media in which a group of Kashmiri youth including women are beaten by locals in Delhi. The incident took place late last night in Sidharth Extention area of New Delhi.

The video of the incident was posted on Twitter by a Delhi-based journalist captioned, “Kashmiri youths beaten up by a group of residents with sticks in southeast Delhi.”

“Attackers raised slogans Kashmiri terrorists go back. People want us to leave this area. We are staying here for years on rent,” the journalist quoted the victim in the tweet.

Narrating the incident, victim Bilal Hussain told Rising Kashmir over phone from Delhi that the locals of the area have been continuously taunting them from last one year.

“Last night, some guests had visited us. We went out with them at around 12:30 pm along with my three sisters. A group of 40 locals pounced on us and beat us (including my sisters) with hockey sticks. We suffered injuries and were hospitalized later,” he said.

According to Hussian, the group of 40 locals always hurl taunts at them whenever they move out. “They pass remarks like Kashmiri terrorists…you people forced Kashmiri Pandits out of Kashmir. (Aap Kashmiri dehshatgardun ne Kashmiri Panditskowahan se nikala)”.

Hussainsaid the attack on them last night seemed a planned one as the locals were carrying sticks and hockey sticks as soon they say them venturing out.—RK