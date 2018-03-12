Women actively participating in development: Zubair

Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair has said that Pakistani women are talented, intelligent and are actively participating shoulder to shoulder with men in the national development.

He said this while addressing an awards ceremony organised by Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Karachi at Governor House, said a statement issued here on Sunday. He said that women are playing an important role in every field of life, including development, welfare and economy. Muhammad Zubair said that the government is encouraging women in different fields of life, including national development, politics, economy, higher education and other fields. The Governor said that a recent survey revealed that only 20 percent of women who got higher education are taking part in the national development after getting married, which is deplorable. He said women’s participation in the national development is the need of hour. Muhammad Zubair said that Madar-e-Millat Fatima Jinnah is the beacon of light for women. The ceremony was attended by a large number of women including Executive members of Women chamber Ghazal Safi, Rukhsana Abbasi, Naheed Haroon, Fareeda Qurashi and Amna Faraz. —APP

