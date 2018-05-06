Women Achievement Award held

Karachi

A leading event management company Eclipse had organized the 3rd Women Achievement Award 2018 in association with Social Awareness Sports Development Association (SASDA). The Minister for Transport and Labor Mr. Nasir Hussain Shah was the chief guest on the occasion.

The Award Distribution Ceremony was held to commend the consistent efforts of women who excelled in the different fields and showed the exceptional and outstanding performance and efforts.

While speaking on the occasion, Honorable Minister Nasir Hussain Shah said it’s good to see women are making their place in the society.—Agencies