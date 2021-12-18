Woman who had referred to Gen Rawat as war criminal released on bail

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a woman who was arrested for referring to the Indian Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat (late) as a ‘war criminal’ soon after his death has been released on bail.

The woman, Sabbah Haji, the former director of Haji Public School had made the comments on so-cial media soon after General Rawat’s death in a helicopter crash near Tamil Nadu’s Coonoor on December 8.

Sabbah’s posts were shared by many people across the IIOJK and India and a demand was raised by extremist Hindus for initiating legal action against her.

The Executive Magistrate of district Doda dis-trict in Jammu region had taken cognisance of the matter and started an investigation. As per the Bar and Bench, the same magistrate of Doda region passed an order for her release on bail.

Haji was granted bail today with the “condition that she will remain present at women’s police sta-tion Doda from 10 AM to 02 PM for three days, December 14 to 17, and shall appear before the Executive Magistrate Doda on December 17,” an official said.—KMS