Woman tortured to death over parking issue

In yet another example of intolerance in the society, a woman was tortured on Friday to death in Karachi over a parking issue.

The dreadful incident took place in Karachi’s North Nazimabad Block L, where a woman argued with a man named Farhan over parking his vehicle in front of her home.

Later, the man along with his accomplices stormed the house of the woman and tortured her to death.

In a similar incident that was reported earlier this year in Karachi, a man was killed, when he abstained boys from playing cricket in front of his house in North Karachi.

According to police, the incident was reported in North Karachi’s Sector 5-D, where a 31-year-old man named Rehan was attacked with the bat and wicket when he asked the boys not to play cricket in front of the house.

Rehan was attacked by four boys and was rushed to the hospital, but he could not survive.

The attackers were arrested by the police.