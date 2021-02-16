Woman supplying drugs in schoolbags held

Staff Reporter

The City Police on Tuesday claimed to have recovered drugs from schoolbags of two minors, aged 8 and 10 years and arrested their mother along with a rickshaw driver on suspicion of peddling and trafficking in drugs.

According to police, the minors, studying in grade one and four, were carrying some 9kg of drugs collectively in their schoolbags, said the police.

Their mother identified as Shamim, habitual and notorious drug peddler, would use them, least suspected transporters, to supply the drugs, police claimed.

Separately, a local court in Chunian sentenced a man to death thrice on Monday for choking to death his own minor daughter after he raped her a year ago.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Faizul Hassan released his verdict today which orders the hanging of the culprit who last year killed his 9-year-old daughter after he took her out in a desolate region and raped her.

The culprit has been punished with three executions and slapped a fine of Rs2.5 million according to the verdict today.