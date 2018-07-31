Woman stabs husband over domestic disputes

Kharian

A merciless woman stabbed and killed her husband with sharp edged weapons over domestic disputes and escaped the scene here Monday. Police said that Riffat hailing from Kharian who got married with Tanveer, her cousin some eight months earlier was in differences with husband over domestic issues.

An exchange of fire took placed between the couple the other day after which Tanveer subjected her with torture. In an act of vengeance, Riffat stabbed her husband with sharp-edged knife, killing him on the spot and later disappeared after committing the murder. The body was shifted to hospital for postmortem. The police after registering a case against murderer of husband started raids for his arrest.—INP

