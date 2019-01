Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

A woman was stabbed to death by her husband over some domestic dispute.

The police on Friday said that Muhammad Akram (60) stabbed his wife Bushra Bibi (55), a mother of seven, to death over some domestic dispute in village Kapoorpur, in the limits of the Phalora police station.

The police have managed to arrest the accused and register a case against him on report of Samiullah, the son of the deceased woman.

Share on: WhatsApp