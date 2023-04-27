Woman stabbed to death allegedly by her husband

A husband, Ghulam Raza Samo allegedly stabbed his 42-year old wife Rehana Perveen to death In Leela Abad area located within the limits of Darri police station on Wednesday and escaped over domestic issues.

Her body was rushed to the emergency department of Chandka Medical College Hospital which was handed over to the heirs after legal formalities.

Ali Raza Samo, son of the accused, said that my father Ghulam Raza Samo had been torturing my mother for a long time and this morning he started stabbing her mercilessly, killed her and escaped. Neither any arrest was made nor any case was registered till the filing of this report.