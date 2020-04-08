Woman shot dead, three culprits held

A woman was killed on Tuesday while Dolphin Squad arrested three culprits along with murder weapons.

According to details, the incident took place at Zarar Shaheed Road in VIP Chowk area where three culprits gunned down a woman identified as Bushra and slit her throat with a knife.

The Dolphin Squad hearing the firing rushed to the scene and arrested all three culprits including Akram, Shahzeb and Junaid besides recovering arms and a knife from their possession. The body was shifted to hospital for postmortem. The detainees were handed over to Northern Cantt police which after registering a case against them have started investigation.