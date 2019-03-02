Woman shot dead in robbery attempt

Rawalpindi

A woman was shot dead and her husband got injured in robbery attempt in the jurisdiction of Rata Amral police station here on Saturday.

According to details, a man namely Muhammad Tahir was going back to home along with his wife Nida Bibi at Main Market in Ratta Amral when an unknown armed dacoit intercepted them.

The dacoit tried to snatch cash and mobile phones from the couple. On showing resistance, dacoit opened indiscriminate firing on the couple, resultantly, woman was killed on the spot and the man was injured critically.

After committing crime, dacoit fled away from the scene. Rescue 1122 shifted the victim to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for autopsy. Police Station Rata Amral has registered a case against the unknown dacoit and started investigation.—APP

