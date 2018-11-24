Woman seeks PHC permission to change her sex

Peshawar

A 22-year-old woman moved the Peshawar High Court seeking permission to undergo the sex reassignment surgery (SRS) to become a man.

This is the first case of its kind to come before Peshawar High Court (PHC). Kainat Murad has been diagnosed with Gender Dysphoria, a condition in which a person persistently identifies with the opposite gender and therefore, she has problems like depression, anxiety and insomnia, which could only be treated through the SRS.

Kainat is the only child in family and her paralyzed father is unable to work. “I’m not happy with the life of a woman as I cannot work openly like a man to support my family,” Kainat said in her petition filed in the PHC.

“Since childhood, I’ve been living life like a male. I’ve played with boys and now I ride a motorcycle,” the petition further read.

Her lawyer, Saifullah Kakakhel, filed the petition on Friday, in which she seeks a court order to allow her to undergo Gender Reassignment Surgery.—INP

