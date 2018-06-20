Woman rights activist Asiya Akbar shot dead

Dera Ghazi Khan

A woman rights activist and social worker Asiya Akbar was gunned by father-in-law of her younger sister here on Tuesday. Police said that Asiya Akbar was traveling to Khanpur via van when two men forced her to get off and fired at her in Foja Basti area of Dera Ghazi Khan.

As result of firing the lady who fought for women’s rights was killed on the spot and the culprits fled the scene after committing the murder. The key accused stated to be father in-law of law of Aqsa, younger sister of the deceased was doubtful that she used to mislead his daughter-in-law.

The body was shifted to hospital for postmortem and the police after registering a case against the murderer started raids for his arrest.—INP