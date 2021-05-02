Woman protests against atrocities of influential

Our Correspondent Badin

The young married lady Najma Shah along with innocent children Awais Shah and Najam Ali Shah inhabitant of Shah Burhan road of Badin city held protest in front of Badin press club against influential.

The young lady also held press conference. While talking with Journalists of Badin press club she said due to some domestic issues she was residing in rented house.

She alleged that some two days earlier, influential entered her house forcibly torture her brutally and exercised aggressive act disgraced her.

She also alleged that the influential snatched cellular phone and cash and she was threatened by them.

The lady said she reported to city police station Badin but involved persons were not held legally.

She appealed to DIG Hyderabad and SSP Badin to lodge FIR against those involved in brutal torture and threats and legal protection.