Woman ‘posing as doctor’ arrested

Staff Reporter

A woman allegedly posing as a doctor at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC)’s Gynaecology Ward was arrested on Tuesday.

Clifton SP Tauqeer Muhammad Naeem said ward security officials had found her behaviour suspicious and notified the police. Police found the lady doctor’ present in the ward dressed in a doctor’s gown when they arrived, he added.

They searched her belongings upon which medicines, medical apparatus and surgical tools were recovered from the bag. She was not in possession of any certifiable documentation identifying her as a Lady Health Worker, police said. The Clifton SP said the accused was un-able to provide satisfactory answers and was “found to be an imper-sonator.” “It is suspected that she has been illegally involved in many surgeries,” said SP Naeem adding that she may also be involved with an infant abduction ring. The woman was arrested and presented be-fore the Judicial Magistrate South, the SSP revealed.

He said an investigation was underway to determine how her presence had gone unnoticed till now. The police had requested a 14-day physical remand but the court granted the judicial remand till March 26, during which the accused would be held in police custody. The court has permitted the police to question the accused for a period of three days. The accused has filed a request for bail and the State Counsel notified to issue a reply by Wednesday.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) Syed Ghazala, police were notified last night, about the presence of a fake lady doctor in Ward-I of the Gynaecology Department. Upon questioning, the woman ad-mitted to having worked at the JPMC for a year, said Ghazala.

However, according to the woman’s lawyer, she had been appointed as a personal assistant by two doctors since the past six to seven months and she had never said that she was a lady doctor”.

JPMC director Seemi Jamali has denied that the impersonator had any association with the hospital. She said the JPMC management had it-self alerted the police about her questionable presence on the hospital premises.