Woman police officer appointed as SP Traffic

Sumera Azam, an officer of Police Service of Pakistan (PSP), has been appointed as Superintendent of Islamabad Traffic Police who assumed her charge on Monday.

After assuming the charge, she was given briefing in a meeting about functioning of ITP and core objectives of the force. The meeting was attended by DSPs of all Zones, Inspectors and heads of various branches and wings including License Brach who also briefed her about their performance.

The newly appointed SP (Traffic) directed all police officials to focus on improving performance of the force and inculcate friendly police ecology. She said that ITP is a corruption free force and a role model for other law enforcement agencies. The SP (Traffic) directed to improve the standard of refresher courses being held for ITP’s personnel and brief them about decency as well as politeness in policing affairs.—INP

