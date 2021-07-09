‘Woman of strength’: PM Imran pays tribute to Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah on 54th death anniversary

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday paid a tribute to Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah — the younger sister of the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah — on her 54th death anniversary.

“Remembering Madr-e Millat Fatima Jinnah: A woman of strength & iron will, she was a source of strength for her brother Quaid-e-Azam, till he breathed his last,” the premier wrote.

Remembering Madr-e Millat Fatima Jinnah: A woman of strength & iron Will, she was a source of strength for her brother Quaid e Azam, till he breathed his last. She valiantly fought for Jinnah's vision of Pak even when she was old & at a time when dictatorship had taken over. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 9, 2021

“She valiantly fought for Jinnah’s vision of Pakistan even when she was old and at a time when dictatorship had taken over,” he said.

The nation also observed the death anniversary of “Madr-e-Millat” by paying rich tribute to her for her services she rendered for Pakistan.

Today, 54 years after her tragic death, the iron lady is still remembered for her passionate support for civil rights and devoted struggle towards the Pakistan Movement.

Mohammad Ali Jinnah was deeply affected after his wife’s death in 1929, so Fatima Jinnah worked side by side with Mohammad Ali Jinnah and gathered the women of sub-continent on one platform which made the struggle for achieving a separate state of Muslims easier, private news channels reported.

She was the closest to Muhammad Ali Jinnah who became her guardian upon the death of their father in 1901. She played an important role in the Pakistan Movement, supporting the two-nation theory and strongly opposing the British Raj.