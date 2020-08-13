Woman moves court against encroachments, traffic on Korangi Road

A woman approached the Supreme Court Karachi Registry on Thursday with a petition against encroachments and heavy traffic on Korangi Road. Korangi Road, which starts from DawoodChowrangi and ends near the FTC flyover, is one of the longest roads in the city. MsMuhammadi, who lives near the Korangi Crossing, said that there are many encroachments on the road near the crossing. Big buildings are being constructed every day and heavy traffic moves during the day. There is no peace for residents, she claimed. “Who allowed heavy traffic to use the road during the day?” asked Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed. Their horns are loud enough to wake a person from a deep slumber, he remarked, adding that an alternative road should be constructed for heavy traffic. The commissioner told the court that heavy traffic was allowed to use this road because of the coronavirus lockdown. It has now been moved back to Northern Bypass, he added. The court has issued notices to the commissioner, KMC and DHA in the case.