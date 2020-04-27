Woman martyred, girl injured by Indian shelling along LoC

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

A woman embraced martyrdom and a minor girl sustained injuries when Indian troops opened unprovoked fire at Pakistan’s civilian population along the Line of Control, the military’s media wing said on Monday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations said the yet another ceasefire violation occurred at “Jandrot & Khuiratta Sectors along LoC deliberately targeting civilian population this morning”.

The wounded child was later “evacuated and [was] being provided medical care”, the ISPR added.

Almost two weeks ago, Pakistan had summoned an Indian envoy over cross-border shelling, which had killed a child and wounded four civilians.

India had claimed that shelling from Pakistani forces had killed three civilians, while the Pakistani foreign ministry had said Indian firing had killed the child and wounded four others. “This year, India has so far committed 749 ceasefire violations to date,” the ministry had said, adding its condemnation over the deliberate targeting of innocent civilians.