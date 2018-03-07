Woman kills herself, child

Sadiqabad

A woman and one of her three children lost their lives after she poisoned them in Sadiqabad on Tuesday. Fatima, 27, a resident of Sona Roundabout’s Baloch Colony, fed poisoned yoghurt to her children and later consumed it herself, resulting in the death of her six-year-old daughter, Aliya.

Her eight-year-old boy Muhammad Arshad, whose condition was reported critical, was shifted to Sheikh Zayed Hospital. Fatima’s eldest daughter, 12-year-old Sonia remained unharmed as she had not consumed the poisonous concoction.

According to Fatima’s husband, Altaf, the couple and their children were residing with his in-laws for some time. None of the family’s elders was present when the incident happened, he told the police.—INP