Woman killed over marriage dispute

A woman was shot dead by her brothers over a marriage dispute here in sector G-12 at ‘Mehrabadi’ a police spokesman said on Monday. He said Raheela Bibi (24) belonging to Peshawar was married to Zahoor Khan following which her family members got angry with her.

He said that the deceased’s brothers Sher Rehman, Khan Rehman and Riaz went to her house and opened fire, as a result she died on the spot while her husband sustained injuries. The dead body and injured were shifted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS). Ramna Police have registered a case. Police also conducted raids to arrest the accused. —APP

