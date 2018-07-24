Woman killed in LA hostage drama

Los Angeles

No hostages were seriously hurt before the man handcuffed himself and surrendered about three hours later.

Police said they were trying to determine what prompted a man to shoot his grandmother and wound another woman before he crashed his car and ran into a busy supermarket, where he held dozens of people hostage in a tense standoff with scores of heavily armed officers outside.

A woman was shot and killed when the gunman ran into the Trader Joe’s supermarket in Los Angeles’ Silver Lake section on Saturday, but no hostages were seriously hurt before the man handcuffed himself and surrendered about three hours later, police said. The man’s grandmother was hospitalised in critical condition on Sunday.

The man shot his grandmother seven times and wounded another woman, who he forced into a car, police said. Officers tracked the car, gave chase and exchanged gunfire with the man, who crashed into a pole outside the supermarket and then ran inside, they said.

Frightened customers and workers dived for cover as police bullets fired at the man shattered the store’s glass doors.—Agencies

