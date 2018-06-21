Woman killed, husband injured over love marriage

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

A newly wed woman was shot and killed on Wednesday and her husband injured for contracting love marriage. According to the police, one Sarfraz and his five unknown and armed accomplices stormed the house of Muhammad Azam s/o Ibrahim and opened fire at the inmates in village Akbar, in the limits of the Satrah police station. As a result of firing Naila Bibi (19), the wife of Azam, was killed at the spot while Azam sustained bullet injuries and the accused persons managed to escape.

It is told that the accused Sarfraz was the real brother of Naila Bibi who, a resident village Bhartanwali in Daska, had contracted love marriage with Azam one and a half month ago. The police have registered a case and started investigations. Meanwhile,unknown burglars looted gold ornaments and national and foreign currency, all worth Rs 3 million, from a house in the absence of the house mates.

The police on Wednesday told further that some burglars made their entry in the house of Adnan Khadim at Zafar Ali road, in the limits of the Cantt police station, by breaking the door locks while the house mates were away a few days back. The looters managed to take away Rs 142000, seven thousand Saudi riyal and 40 ‘tolas’ of gold ornaments, all collectively worth Rs 3 million. Adnan Khadim alleged that his house servants, Aslam and Muneer, were involved in theft upon which police have registered a case against them.

Mobile phones and cash worth 2 million taken away.

Some unknown thieves have taken away cash and mobile phones worth Rs 2 Million from a store after breaking the door locks. The police on Wednesday told further that unknown burglars took away Rs 153000 and 82 mobile phone sets, worth Rs 2 million.