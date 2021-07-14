Woman killed, child hurt as heavy rain causes floods in KP

Staff Reporter Peshawar

Heavy rains accompanied by windstorms contin-ued for the second consecutive day in the Malakand and Hazara divisions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Tuesday, triggering flash floods and landslides, causing damage to proper-ties and vehicles and resulting in the death of a woman, officials said.

“A woman was killed and a child was injured as the roofs of two houses collapsed in the Galyat area of Abottabad district, in Hazara division,” media.

He said the incident took place at midnight and the injured child had been shifted to a nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, Abottabad district’s Ayub Teaching Hospital was inundated due to heavy rain.

In Shangla district, at least three houses, a hotel, a water mill and four cars were destroyed due to landslides, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hamidur Rehman said.