Woman injured as gunmen open fire inside police station

A woman was critically injured after unidentified gunmen stormed the Jamshoro police station in a brazen attack and allegedly opened on Saturday. The incident occurred as the woman arrived at the police station to file a case regarding the murder of her brother-in-law, who had been killed in a firing incident at the Sindh University Sosai lawyer’s chamber earlier in the day.

Witnesses described a scene of chaos and panic as the armed assailants entered the Station House Officer’s (SHO) office and unleashed a hail of bullets. The woman, whose identity remains undisclosed, was rushed to a nearby hospital for urgent medical treatment. Though the police have yet to release an official statement, it has been reported that the suspects responsible for the attack have been apprehended.

Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation to determine the motive behind the attack. In the meantime, the SHO of Jamshoro police station has taken immediate notice and initiated action against the negligence displayed by policemen during the attack.—INP