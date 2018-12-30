Woman held for killing husband

Islamabad Koral police on Saturday arrested a woman who killed her husband along with male friend, a police spokesman said.

He said that Danish Anthony, father of three kids, was killed through firing by unknown persons and police registered the case following statement of wife of the deceased.

Koral police registered the case and investigation was started by police team of homicide unit headed by SP (Rural) Umar Khan.

This team proceeded into the case following modern techniques and succeeded to find out the alleged culprits. It was ascertained after investigation that Danish Anthony was killed by his wife along with her male friend Afraz . Both have confessed their involvement into this murder.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and SSP (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed have appreciated this performance and announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for members of police team.—INP

