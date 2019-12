City Reporter

A woman was gunned down by wicked adopted son in the Hanjarwal area on Saturday-Sunday night. Police arrested the murderer.

According to details, a childless couple hailing from Hanjarwal area of Lahore had adopted Ahsan. They provided good education to their adopted son but when he grew up joined depraved society.

Mother of Ahsan asked him to mend his way over which he got furious and gunned down her. The body was shifted to hospital for postmortem.