Woman gives birth in hospital’s bathroom

Nawabshah

After miserable condition of hospitals exposed in Punjab, a woman gave birth in a bathroom at Nawabshah hospital.

The baby was died after falling down the toilet at the People’s Medical College and Hospital, local media reported here Friday.

AasiaMasih, a resident of Sanghar, gave birth in a bathroom at the hospital’s gynecology ward.

However, the baby fell down the toilet and died. The baby’s body was stuck in the toilet for four hours before it was retrieved. The hospital staff had to break the toilet bowl to take out the body.

Aasia and her family blamed the doctors at the hospital for the incident, accusing them of negligence.