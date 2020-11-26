Marriage is doubtfully the most memorable event in one’s life and some marriage ceremonies gain fame for their unique pomp and show in the past. Video footage of a wedding ceremony that took place in Islamabad is making rounds on social media in which a woman can be seen gifting a Kalashnikov instead of an expensive watch or any other valuable thing to his son-in-law.
It is uncertain what motivated the mother-in-law of Rehman to present him a Kalashnikov in front of his bride. In the video, the attendees can be seen shouting and hooting at the ‘surprise’ and ‘dangerous’ gift presented by the mother-in-law.—INP
Woman gifts Kalashnikov to son-in-law on daughter’s wedding
