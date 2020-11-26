Woman gifts Kalashnikov to son-in-law on daughter’s wedding

Marriage is doubtfully the most memorable event in one’s life and some marriage ceremonies gain fame for their unique pomp and show in the past. Video footage of a wedding ceremony that took place in Islamabad is making rounds on social media in which a woman can be seen gifting a Kalashnikov instead of an expensive watch or any other valuable thing to his son-in-law.

It is uncertain what motivated the mother-in-law of Rehman to present him a Kalashnikov in front of his bride. In the video, the attendees can be seen shouting and hooting at the ‘surprise’ and ‘dangerous’ gift presented by the mother-in-law.—INP