Woman gets ‘counterfeit currency note’ from ATM in city

A woman was left baffled after receiving a ‘counterfeit currency note’ from an ATM located in the Saddar area of Karachi

A Karachi woman claimed to get a fake bank note from an ATM located in the Saddar area after withdrawing Rs500. She said that there was a message printed on the fake bank note, “Bachoon ka khel [Just for children to play]”.

The woman has reportedly taken up the matter with the private bank staffers but the management refused to address her complaint.

The affected woman also posted on a social media platform to make people aware of the spread of fake currency notes in Karachi.

A few days ago, Karachi police busted a gang involved in circulating fake currency notes in bachat bazaars and markets.

The officials of the Khokhropar police station arrested five men accused of circulating counterfeit currency notes in different markets in Karachi.

Police said that the accused worked as a gang which circulated fake notes in markets. Police also recovered counterfeit notes of over Rs118,000.

It is pertinent to mention here that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) adopted the best measures to detect and curb fake banknotes.

While talking to the media programme Bakhabar Savera, SBP Director Finance Qadir Bakhst gave a detailed briefing on differences in fake and real currency notes.