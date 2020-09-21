Woman gangraped during robbery

A woman was allegedly gangraped during a robbery on Monday and she was admitted to a hospital in critical condition.

According to police, the incident occurred in Depalpur city of Okara and FIR has registered against seven suspects on the complaint of the victim’s husband. The woman has been shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Depalpur in critical condition, a police official said.

He said the robbers took cash, gold ornaments, and other valuables with them after gangraping the woman.

Taking notice of the horrific incident, the Sahiwal Regional Police Officer (RPO) reached the crime scene along with the Okara District Police Officer (DPO).

He constituted a special police team to be headed by the DPO to investigate the incident. He said the victim woman’s medical examination was being conducted at the hospital to determine whether she sexually was assaulted.