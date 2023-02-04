Woman ‘gang-raped’ at gunpoint in Islamabad’s F-9 park

ISLAMABAD – In another incident of sexual assault, a woman was raped at gunpoint in F-9 park in Islamabad, it emerged on Saturday.

The heinous incident took place in Capital Park, where two unidentified men raped a woman, a resident of Mian Channun, at gunpoint.

Following the sexual assault, a case was registered at Margala police station and the probe was underway to nab the culprits.

The medical examination of the victim has been done at the Pakistan Institute Of Medical Sciences Islamabad and investigators are waiting for samples from the laboratory.

Widespread sexual harassment and sexual assault cases are heinous problems in the country of over 220 million where victims resist filing police complaints for honor.

In recent times, there have been growing reports of horrific instances of sexual assault in parts of the country, and the recent event in the country’s federal capital raised several questions on the law and order situation.