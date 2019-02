Staff Reporter

A Congo Virus effected woman died during treatment here on Tuesday, health department said.

According to details, 35-year-old Tazeem affected of Congo Virus was shifted to Jinnah Hospital Karachi some two days earlier.

The lady remained under intense care for two days and despite all out efforts of the medics she expired on Tuesday. body of Congo Virus victim woman was handed over to heirs after postmortem.

