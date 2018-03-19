Woman dies of cardiac arrest during CASO in Pulwama

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the residents of Chakoora area of Pulwama district said that an elderly woman died during a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) by Indian troops in the area.

A resident of the Chakoora village told media men in Srinagar that the woman died during the siege Khanpora area. He said the forces used teargas shells on peaceful demonstrators. “An elderly woman, Raja Begum, wife of Abdul Samad died due to cardiac arrest during the operation,” the resident said.

The woman suffered cardiac arrest after hearing the explosions of teargas shells. She died while being shifted to Sub District Hospital, Bijbehara.—KMS