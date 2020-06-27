Woman dies, husband injured in road mishap

A woman died while her husband was critically injured in a dreadful road accident in the provincial capital on Friday, Rescue sources said.

According to details, the accident took place near Gawalmandi Food Street where an over-speeding mini-truck ran over a motorcycle carrying a couple.

The motorcyclist woman Ruksana, 50, died on the spot while her husband Muhammad Iqbal, 55, was seriously injured.

The body and injured were shifted to a hospital where condition of the wounded person is also stated to be critical.