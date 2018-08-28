Woman dies due to doctors negligence

Mian Channu

Heirs of a woman who died due to alleged negligence of doctors in a government-run hospital held a protest demonstration here on Monday.

The agitators alleged that they shifted the woman to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Mian Channu after her condition deteriorated, but the doctors and other medical staff on duty despite repeated requests did not pay any heed.

They demanded of the Punjab Health Minister and authorities concerned to take notice of the incident and direct for taking strict action against the doctors for showing negligence.—INP

