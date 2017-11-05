Woman commits suicide after killing two daughters

Faisalabad

A woman committed suicide after poisoning her two minor daughters to death in the limits of city Jaranwala police. Police said that Rema Bibi wife of Farhan Bashir, resident of Mohallah Rasheed Park, swallowed poisonous pills after serving it to her 3-year-old and one-year-old daughters over a domestic dispute.

As a result, all the three victims died on the spot. The police shifted the bodies to the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Jaranwala for postmortem and started investigation.

In Swabi two persons were killed over a property dispute occurred in Jabreelajat area of River Indus at Tordher here on Saturday, local police said. According to police, Zahoor lodged FIR that his father along with a friend was killed by firing of their opponents, Gul Nawaz group in Jabreelajat area. The reason behind the killing was stated to be a dispute arisen over a property. Police has started investigation of the incident.

In Sargodha, a man was killed over litigation in Jhal Chakian police limits on Saturday. Police said that Muhammad Abdullah resident of village Dherema had enmity with Qasim and others over litigation on a murder. On the day of incident, accessed Qasim allegedly clubbed to death Abdullah, when he was present at his outhouse. The police handed over the body to the heirs after postmortem and registered a case against the accused.

In Jgang two persons were killed and 17 others received injuries in separate road accidents on Friday night. According to the rescue 1122 sources, a rashly driven passengers bus overturned near Adda Fateh Abad on Faisalabad Road.—APP