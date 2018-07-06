Woman burnt to death, 2 scorched in house inferno

Chiniot

A woman was burnt to death while two others scorched as the fire swept through a house here on Thursday. Rescue sources said that fire initiated from kitchen engulfed the entire house in Harsa Sheikh area at Lahore Road, Chiniot. A woman was burnt to death in the fire while two people received burn wounds. The local people and fire tenders in a joint rescue operation extinguished the fire. The body and injured were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities.

A motorcycle slipped into the Ford canal, due to sludge in McLeodganj area of ??Bahawalnagar. Spouses and three children drowned as a result of incident. Four of them were saved, later on, while a child is still being searched. Due to the sludge on the McLeodgang road in ?? Bahawalnagar, motorcycle carrying spouses and three children, slipped into the Ford Canal. After the incident, local people and divers started searching for the drowning family and recovered spouses and two children safely. However, a four years old girl is not found as yet.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp