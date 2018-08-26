Woman, brother-in-law commit suicide

Gujranwala

A woman and her brother-in-law committed suicide in the Sindhwan area of the city during wee hours on Saturday morning. According to police, the deceased woman and man, who have been identified as Shazia and Saqib, overdosed on pills leading to their death.

Moreover, police said, Shazia had been married to Saqib’s elder brother, Faisal, for three months. However, she wanted to divorce Faisal and marry Saqib. Shazia and her husband had an argument over her wanting the divorce and as a result, she took the pills, police said. When Saqib found out about Shazia’s death he took pills as well, police added. Police said that further investigations into the case are underway.

Meanwhile, in Faisalabad, a youth has committed suicide over a domestic dispute in the area of Sadar Tandlianwala police. Police spokesman said here Saturday that a 25-year-old married youth Naseer Ahmad got irritated over a domestic issue and committed suicide by hanging himself with a ceiling fan in the house. The police took body into custody and started investigation.

While, two persons including a minor girl were killed and two women sustained injuries in an accident near Tandlianwala on Saturday. Rescue 1122 said that two motorcycles were collided each other on Garrh Fateh-Mamoon Kanjan Road near Tandlianwala. As a result, Zubair and two year old Aziza d/o Ahmed Ali were killed on the spot and two women Kausar and Zoharan were injured. They were shifted to a nearby hospital by rescue teams.

Meanwhile in Hungu, two including a woman was killed and five others injured in separate incidents of violence and road accident occurred in various areas of the district, here on Saturday. According to local police, a man, Sameeullah killed Abdul Qasim and a woman, identified as wife of Suhbat Khan by indiscriminate firing. Reason behind the killing was stated to be a domestic dispute. Police has arrested the killer with the weapon used in murder.

In second incident that happened to be a road accident, five persons were injured when two passenger vans collided in Abbas Khel area. The injured were shifted to Hungu Hospital for treatment.—APP

