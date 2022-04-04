Woman, boy found dead

A 72-year-old woman was found dead in an empty plot in the Kot Lakhpat police area.

The woman was identified as Zubaida Bibi. Some locals spotted the body near Kot Lakhpat Railway Station and informed the police. The body was shifted to the morgue. Meanwhile, a 16-year-old boy was found dead near Mirpur Jhuggian in Nawab Town police area here on Monday.

Marks of stabbing and torture were found on the body of the victim who was yet to be identified. The condition of the decomposed body suggested that the victim was killed some days ago and later his body was thrown near Mirpur Jhuggian. The body was shifted to morgue for autopsy to ascertain cause of death.

The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 1133 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, eight people died, whereas 1,195 were injured. Out of this, 708 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals.