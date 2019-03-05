Woman attempts suicide byself-immolation

Faisalabad

A woman attempted to commit suicide by self-immolation over domestic disputes and hospitalized in critical condition here on Monday. Police said that a 27-year-old woman hailing from Toba Tek Singh, currently residing in Faisalabad city, dejected over the domestic quarrels set herself on fire by dousing with petrol. The woman was rushed to Allied Hospital where her condition was stated to be critical as her 90 percent body is scorched due to inferno. The police after registering a case into the incident have started an investigation.—INP

