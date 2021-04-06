Woman attacks judge with handbag inside Rawalpindi court

RAWALPINDI – A civil judge in Rawalpindi came under attack from a woman in his court after he approved bail for a suspect in fake bank cheque case.

The woman attacked Civil Judge Sardar Umar Hassan inside the court with her handbag, besides hurling official files lying on the table and abusing him.

The judge went to his chamber after getting hit with the bag, local media reported.

At that time, ladies police were called and the woman was taken into custody. She has been booked under terrorism act and threatening the judge.

According to court reader, the woman approached him to get information about development in suspect Muhammad Waqas’ case.

“When I told her that judge has granted him bail, she got furious and started abusing the judge,” he said.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/schools-to-remain-closed-in-covid-19-hotspot-areas/

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/9388-people-get-covid-19-jabs-in-rawalpindi-district/