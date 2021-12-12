Woman admits chopping up body of elderly man

The woman who was arrested in connection with the murder of a 65-year-old man has admitted she had killed and chopped the body of an elderly man into pieces at an apartment in Saddar area of Karachi.

According to details, the police produced the woman before the judicial magistrate (South) and requested her physical remand for investigation.

The court handed over the accused to the police for four days and directed the investigation officer to produce her on completion of the remand along with a progress report.

The investigation officer told the court that the woman’s finger prints and DNA sample have been taken for forensic tests, results of which are expected to be received in a few weeks.