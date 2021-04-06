Woman, 4 children killed in gas explosion

Amraiz Khan Lahore

Four children and a woman were killed while 11 others were injured in a gas explosion at Burki Road Pangali village on Tuesday.

According to details, a house in Burki Road Pangali village exploded due to gas filling and later liting fire in kitchen, as a result of which two houses collapsed.

In the accident, a woman and 4 children were killed and 11 others were injured.

Rescue teams rushed to the spot and with the help of locals pulled out the people trapped under the rubble and shifted the injured to Mayo and Services Hospital for medical treatment.

Rescue officials say the house was filled with gas, an explosion caused by a fire, and the dead children include Haroon, Sherry, Ali and Anosh.

Police ruled out the possibility of sabotage and termed the incident a mere accident.

Inspector Nazir Awan said that according to preliminary evidence, the explosion was due to accumulation of gas.

Muzaffar Ali, a relative of the victim’s family, said with wet eyes that he slept at night but did not know that doomsday would fall on him in the morning. The whole family is exhausted due to the accident.